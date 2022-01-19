Winter storm impacts much of East Coast, leaves 2 dead in North Carolina: LIVE UPDATES
A powerful winter storm that is moving through the Northeast is now being blamed for two deaths in North Carolina on Sunday.
A roof at a Mobil gas station in Virginia Beach is currently teetering as a result of strong winds, according to 13News Now.
As of 8:45 a.m. ET, more than 1,300 flights have been canceled in the U.S. as the winter storm moves Northeast, according to the website FlightAware.
The Charlotte Douglas International Airport has suffered the most cancellations – with more than 200 – followed by airports in the Washington, D.C., and New York City areas.
Nearly 600 U.S. flights have been delayed.
The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers to avoid travel Monday as snow is “still coming down hard in parts of Northeast Ohio.”
The department, which also said conditions are improving in the western and central portions of the state, said in a tweet that “nearly 1,000 crews still on the road as they have been since Sunday afternoon” trying to clear lanes for drivers.
Fox8 has posted pictures of Cleveland police officers trying to move a trapped car out of the snow, while the station’s traffic reporter Patty Harken says there are “vehicles stuck everywhere.”
The winter storm that swept through North Carolina and the Southeast on Sunday is now being blamed for two deaths.
A man and woman from South Carolina, both 41, died Sunday morning after becoming involved in a crash along I-95 near Rocky Mount while a “mixture of wintry precipitation” was falling in the area, WNCN reported, citing the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
“The initial investigation has revealed that a blue Honda CRV traveled off the road to the left and struck several trees in the median,” a statement from the highway patrol reportedly said.
More than a foot of snow is expected to fall Monday in parts of the Northeast.
As of 7:20 a.m. ET, dozens of counties stretching from South Carolina to Maine remain under winter weather warnings and advisories.
A powerful winter storm that brought record breaking snow and ice to the south, tornadoes in Florida, hundreds of thousands of power outages and hurricane force winds along the coast is still cranked up and bringing many weather hazards for the Northeast and New England.
More than a foot of snow is still possible across interior sections of the Northeast.
Flooding concerns are present along the coast as strong winds push water from the Atlantic inland.
More than a thousand flights were cancelled Monday as the winter storm moves across the eastern U.S.
As of 3:00 a.m., more than 1,200 flights have been cancelled, including 207 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, according to FlightAware.
Meanwhile, at least 78 flights were cancelled thus far at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Arlington, Virginia.
Hundreds of thousands of people were without power early Monday as the winter storm continued to impact the East Coast.
As of Monday morning, more than 60,000 people are without power in North and South Carolina, according to the website PowerOutage.us.
Georgia had more than 27,000 customers without power while Pennsylvania had at least 25,000.
The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center released its key messages for the storm on Sunday.
"Impacts will be felt across 20 or more states from the eastern Tennessee Valley into the Carolina Piedmont, then northward across the Appalachians, Mid Atlantic, and Northeast," according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The weekend's winter storm that dropped over a foot of snow across the South and Mid-Atlantic states is charging north up the eastern seaboard. Areas near the coast are seeing all rain while snow continues to pile up across the interior.
Washington, Philadelphia and New York City will dry out Monday morning, but winds will be brisk at 20-40 mph. - Hillary Andrews
