Winter storm impacts much of East Coast, leaves 2 dead in North Carolina: LIVE UPDATES

More than 1,300 flights canceled already Monday

As of 8:45 a.m. ET, more than 1,300 flights have been canceled in the U.S. as the winter storm moves Northeast, according to the website FlightAware.

The Charlotte Douglas International Airport has suffered the most cancellations – with more than 200 – followed by airports in the Washington, D.C., and New York City areas.

Nearly 600 U.S. flights have been delayed.