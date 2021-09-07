Taliban claims control of Panjshir province; resistance leader calls for more fight: LIVE UPDATES

Defiant Panjshir leader Ahmad Massoud calls for national uprising against Taliban

Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, said in an audio released Monday that his group will continue the fight despite the Taliban's claim that they’ve taken control of Panjshir province.

“Wherever you are, inside or outside, I call on you to begin a national uprising for the dignity, freedom and prosperity of our country,” he said, according to the BBC.

He said his forces include members of the Afghan army and other militias. He said he is safe, Reuters reported.

“We are in Panjshir and our Resistance will continue,” he said.

The Taliban issued a statement Monday claiming that they have taken control of Panjshir province, which is located north of Kabul that served as the staging ground of the country’s last resistance force.

Al Jazeera reported that there are concerns about the 130,000 people believed trapped there. Taliban forces have essentially sealed off the area from the rest of the country and there is a food shortage, the report said.

“Whatever food people had in their houses, that’s what they’ve been eating for weeks now, the stores and bazaars are all empty,” one Panjshiri civilian told the news outlet. “I have sick people in my family and I have no way of helping them.”