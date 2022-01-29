Russia-Ukraine crisis: Moscow's top diplomat says 'we don't want wars': LIVE UPDATES
Russian foreign minister says “we don’t want wars” while thousands of Russian troops mass on Ukraine’s border
President Biden told reporters Friday that he is moving U.S. troops to Eastern Europe and NATO countries.
The president made the comment after stepping off of Air Force One after a speech in Pittsburgh and added that he does not have an update on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Biden's remark comes as top Pentagon officials Friday said the build-up of Russian troops along Ukraine's border is the largest since the Cold War, warning that conflict in Eastern Europe would be "horrific." But he stressed that it is "not inevitable," maintaining that there is "still time and space for diplomacy" as the Kremlin continues to threaten further incursion in Ukraine.
Retired Army Lt. Col. Bob Maginnis assesses Russia's military buildup on the Ukraine border.
Russia's military buildup near Ukraine has expanded to include supplies of blood along with other medical materials that would allow it to treat casualties, yet another key indicator of Moscow's military readiness, three U.S. officials tell Reuters.
Current and former U.S. officials say concrete indicators, like blood supplies, are critical in determining whether Moscow would be prepared to carry out an invasion, if Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to do so.
The disclosure of the blood supplies by U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, adds another piece of context to growing U.S. warnings that Russia could be preparing for a new invasion of Ukraine as it masses more than 100,000 troops near its borders.
Top Pentagon officials on Friday said the build-up of Russian troops along Ukraine's border is the largest since the Cold War, warning that conflict in Eastern Europe would be "horrific," but stressed that it is "not inevitable," maintaining that there is "still time and space for diplomacy," as the Kremlin continues to threaten further incursion in Ukraine.
During a briefing Friday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin explained that Russia has been deploying forces to Crimea and along Ukraine’s border for months, and has "progressed at a consistent and steady pace" involving tens of thousands of Russian troops.
Austin, though, said the United States does not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin has "made a final decision to use these forces against Ukraine."
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) on Russia's potential invasion of Ukraine, says Putin is 'questioning the strength and will' of the U.S. and NATO.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tells reporters Friday that “any Russian attack or further incursion into Ukraine would not only ignite conflict – it would also violate the bedrock principles of national sovereignty, territorial integrity and self-determination.”
“Conflict is not inevitable,” he continued. “There is still time and space for diplomacy.”
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona is one facility that could deploy U.S. troops overseas if Russian forces invade Ukraine, according to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.
Other U.S. military installations that have put units on heightened preparedness include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort Carson in Colorado and Fort Hood in Texas, the Associated Press reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine is mostly aimed at satisfying unhappy Russian citizens, Rep. Jake Auchincloss told Fox News this week, as the despot seeks to deliver a propaganda win amid mounting domestic struggles.
"The Russian president is trying to really play to his domestic audience which is increasingly dissatisfied with the economic performance he's delivering and is increasingly politically agitated," Auchincloss, D-Mass., who is a Marine veteran, said.
"He's trying to distract them with a red meat action against Ukraine, which is broadly popular with the Russian people who view at least part of Ukraine as really part of the ancestral Russian homeland," he added. "And so this needs to be understood as much through the lens of Russian domestic politics as it does through geopolitics."
NEW YORK – Residents in New York City’s Little Odessa neighborhood told Fox News they believe the U.S. should stay out of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine but acknowledged the possibility of war between the two neighboring countries.
"We shouldn’t get involved into other people’s business," Anton, a Ukrainian-American, told Fox News. "I think the conflict itself is kind of stupid."
Tensions between the two former Soviet Republics remain high as the threat of military conflict looms. Russia recently placed 125,000 troops along the border, and earlier this week, the U.S. delivered another shipment of military aid to Ukraine.
"I hope that everything will be fine, but I’m still nervous," Eldar, a Latvian-born man who considers himself Russian, told Fox News.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russia radio stations Friday that “we don’t want wars,” despite amassing more than 125,000 troops along Ukraine’s border.
"If it depends on Russia , then there will be no war. We don't want wars. But we also won't allow our interests to be rudely trampled, to be ignored," Lavrov said, according to Reuters.
Lavrov reportedly added that he expects to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the coming weeks, one day after saying that the U.S. and NATO’s responses to its security demands in relation to Ukraine offer “little ground for optimism.”
The State Department on Thursday unequivocally warned that if Russia invades Ukraine the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will sit unused at the bottom of the ocean.
The controversial pipeline has become the U.S. and NATO’s biggest bargaining chip in its attempts to preserve Kyiv’s sovereignty.
Bernard-Henri Levy, known colloquially as BHL in France, said America doesn't have a choice but to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't invade Ukraine on "Special Report" Thursday. According to BHL, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has reached a boiling point and Putin is behaving like an enemy towards the West.
If Americans don't want to see a re-mapped world with China and Russia dominating, then they have to start caring about what happens in Ukraine, said the French intellectual.
