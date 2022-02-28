Go Back
    PHOTOS: Ukraine crisis - horrifying aftermath paints terrifying reality of fifth day as war rages on

    • A view of damage due to armed conflict between Russia, Ukraine in Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine on February 28, 2022.
      Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A view of damage due to armed conflict between Russia, Ukraine in Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine on February 28, 2022.
      Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • Sorting and collection center for aid for soldiers on the 5th day since start of large-scale Russian attacks in the country, in Dnipro, Ukraine on February 28, 2022.
      Photo by Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • Damaged building is seen in Donetsk's Petrovskaya, which is under control of pro-Russian separatists, as Russian attacks continue in Ukraine on February 28, 2022.
      Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • The Ukrainian military withdraw the aid collected from the population to bring it to the front on the 5th day since start of large-scale Russian attacks in the country, in Dnipro, Ukraine on February 28, 2022.
      Photo by Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A view of damage due to armed conflict between Russia, Ukraine in Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine on February 28, 2022.
      Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A woman is seen in front of a damaged building in Donetsk's Petrovskaya, which is under control of pro-Russian separatists, as Russian attacks continue in Ukraine on February 28, 2022.
      Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    • Damaged building is seen in Donetsk's Petrovskaya, which is under control of pro-Russian separatists, as Russian attacks continue in Ukraine on February 28, 2022.
      Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A view of damage due to armed conflict between Russia, Ukraine in Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine on February 28, 2022.
      Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • Damaged building is seen in Donetsk's Petrovskaya, which is under control of pro-Russian separatists, as Russian attacks continue in Ukraine on February 28, 2022.
      Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
