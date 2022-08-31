Midterm election news and updates from the 2022 campaign trail

Breaking News Arizona, Pennsylvania Senate races shift in Democrats' favor, UVA's Center for Politics says

The University of Virginia's Center for Politics changed two of the most heated Senate races this year in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “Toss-Up” to “Leans Democratic.”

In Arizona, Trump-endorsed Blake Masters is taking on Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly. The Senate Leadership fund cancelled $8 million in ads for Masters’ campaign, a motion that could greatly affect the GOP candidate's midterm goals if he does not receive the necessary funding elsewhere.

In Pennsylvania, Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is battling celebrity doctor-turned-politician Mehmet Oz this fall for the state’s open Senate seat. Oz has not lead in a single poll this election cycle, signaling that he may be trailing behind Fetterman in the race. Some Pennsylvanians have expressed concerns over Fetterman’s health after he suffered a stroke, but he has assured voters that he is in good health.

The shift comes after the Republican nominee’s in both states appeared to be getting out-raised by their Democratic opponents. President Biden’s receiving a slight boost in his national approval rating also played a role in the shift. Biden received an improved rating, after signing several major bills into law and announcing his student loan handout, moves that appear to be aiding Democrats in the remaining months before the November.

The Senate races in Georgia and Nevada — seats currently held by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. — are the only two states that remain a “Toss-Up” in UVA's rankings.