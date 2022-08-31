Midterm election news and updates from the 2022 campaign trail
Live updates on the 2022 midterm campaigns from Fox News. Stay up-to-date about all events and latest news surrounding the 2022 midterm races for the House and Senate, primary elections, and more!
incoming update…
The University of Virginia's Center for Politics changed two of the most heated Senate races this year in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “Toss-Up” to “Leans Democratic.”
In Arizona, Trump-endorsed Blake Masters is taking on Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly. The Senate Leadership fund cancelled $8 million in ads for Masters’ campaign, a motion that could greatly affect the GOP candidate's midterm goals if he does not receive the necessary funding elsewhere.
In Pennsylvania, Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is battling celebrity doctor-turned-politician Mehmet Oz this fall for the state’s open Senate seat. Oz has not lead in a single poll this election cycle, signaling that he may be trailing behind Fetterman in the race. Some Pennsylvanians have expressed concerns over Fetterman’s health after he suffered a stroke, but he has assured voters that he is in good health.
The shift comes after the Republican nominee’s in both states appeared to be getting out-raised by their Democratic opponents. President Biden’s receiving a slight boost in his national approval rating also played a role in the shift. Biden received an improved rating, after signing several major bills into law and announcing his student loan handout, moves that appear to be aiding Democrats in the remaining months before the November.
The Senate races in Georgia and Nevada — seats currently held by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. — are the only two states that remain a “Toss-Up” in UVA's rankings.
President Trump has been hauling in donations from GOP donors, but some Republicans are angry that he isn't sharing the funds to help the party win in the midterm election.
Save America — Trump’s main fundraising committee — had nearly $100 million cash on hand as of the end of July. That was before the surge in fundraising in the days after the Aug. 8 FBI search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida for classified government materials.
However, the former president has been stingy when it comes to sharing his wealth of fundraising dollars, and that has got some in the GOP angry as the party tries to win back majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate in November’s midterm elections.
"Republicans are mad that he’s not spending it," Doug Heye, a longtime Republican strategist and communicator who served in senior roles at the Republican National Committee and on Capitol Hill, told Fox News. "There’s a palpable anger at the hoarding of the money."
Read more from Fox News' Paul Steinhauser: Trump keeps hauling in big bucks, but shares little of his fundraising fruits with fellow Republicans
Republican seeking to take back control of the House of Representatives this fall have recruited veteran candidates in an effort to oust more Democrat incumbents in November's midterm elections.
This week the National Republican Congressional Committee is boosting Zach Nunn, a combat aviator with the US Air Force who is currently a state senator in Iowa, a position he has held since 2019. He served for almost two decades in the military, having deployed three times to the Middle East following the 9/11 terrorist attack on the U.S.
Nunn, the Trump-endorsed candidate running in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, vows to combat "Joe Biden's reckless spending" and "never leave Iowa families behind," citing Biden's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.
In the NRCC ad, Nunn touted his heroic efforts of rescuing thousands of Americans and Afghan allies from the Taliban, and promised to do the same in rescuing our country's economy from the Democrats "reckless spending."
Nunn is competing in a midterm race considered a toss-up against vulnerable Democratic incumbent Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa, in hopes of unseating her this fall.
Read more from Fox News' Aubrie Spady: NRCC 'spotlight' highlights combat veteran who 'rescued thousands' from Taliban control in Afghanistan
Live Coverage begins here