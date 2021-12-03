Manhunt underway for parents of suspected Michigan school shooter: LIVE UPDATES

School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley's parents returning after manhunt underway, lawyers say

Attorneys for the parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley say the two are returning to the Oakland County, Michigan, area to be arraigned after authorities asked the public to be on the lookout Friday afternoon.

"The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports," attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman told Fox News.

A statewide "Be on the Lookout" (BOLO) alert was issued for James and Jennifer Crumbley Friday, two police departments first confirmed to FOX 2 Detroit.

After Smith and Lehman told Fox News that James and Jennifer Crumbley are returning to Oakland County to be arraigned, the U.S. Marshals Service tweeted that they are working on the search for the couple in conjunction with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to read more on Fox News