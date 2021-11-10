PHOTOS: Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his murder trial
Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse is sworn in to testify during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse becomes emotional describing events leading up to the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum as he testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse takes a drink of water while testifying during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse watches video of himself on the night of the shootings during cross examination while testifying at his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Defense attorney Mark Richards waits before calling Kyle Rittenhouse to the witness stand during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse talks with attorney Corey Chirafisi as the state argues against a defense motion for a mistrial because of prosecutorial misconduct during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: John Black, a use-of-force expert who Kyle Rittenhouse's defense may call to the stand, takes notes as Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse becomes emotional describing events leading up to the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum as he testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse is excused for a break after becoming emotional describing events leading up to the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum in testimony during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Judge Bruce E. Schroeder rebukes Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Schroeder took a motion under advisement, for a mistrial due to prosecutorial misconduct.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse walks away from the witness stand for a break during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Judge Bruce Schroeder, reprimands Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger in his conduct in line of questioning while cross-examining Kyle Rittenhouse during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse listens as Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger attempts to introduce evidence that was previously blocked by Judge Schroeder during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Judge Bruce Schroeder, right, reprimands Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, left, in his conduct in line of questioning while cross-examining Kyle Rittenhouse during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse becomes emotional describing events leading up to the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum as he testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse (3rd L) sits with his defense team, Mark Richards (L), Corey Chirafisi (2nd L) and Natalie Wisco during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
