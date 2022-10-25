2022 Midterm Election updates as GOP, Democrats fight to win House of Representatives, Senate
Live updates from the 2022 Midterm Election campaign trail as Republicans and Democrats battle it out with just a weeks of campaigning left before election day in November. Stay up-to-date on events and latest news surrounding the 2022 midterms from Fox News!
The Republican super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that it would cancel the millions of dollars it had reserved to spend on TV ads in New Hampshire's Senate race.
The Senate Leadership Fund said it would slash $5.6 million from the state, which was one of the party's top targets to flip.
In a statement to Fox News, Senate Leadership Fund president Steven Law said "as the cycle comes to a close, we are shifting resources to where they can be most effective to achieve our ultimate goal: winning the majority."
The move comes just two weeks after the National Republican Senatorial Committee – the Senate GOP’s re-election arm – scrapped its own television ad reservations in New Hampshire.
More than 5 million people have begun to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterms, but voters in a number of battleground races won't get to hear their candidates debate the top issues before completing their ballots.
In key gubernatorial races, candidates for governor in Arizona, New York, and Pennsylvania have yet to formally debate their opponents.
In Arizona’s gubernatorial race, Democrat nominee Katie Hobbs has flat out denied debate requests from her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, refusing to take part in the "circus that insults and embarrasses Arizonans," according to a Hobbs spokesperson.
In New York, after months of sparring over debate logistics, Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., and her GOP challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., will debate on Tuesday, though Zeldin has demanded Hochul "come out of hiding" in a recent letter to her campaign demanding that she agree to additional debates.
FIRST ON FOX: Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, the state's current lieutenant governor, voted this month in favor of giving a woman a hearing in front of the Keystone State's board of pardons after she was sentenced to prison for allegedly attacking her housemate with scissors and knives.
During an Oct. 13 board meeting, Fetterman split with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro to vote "yes" to grant Brandyn "Brandy" Mills, a woman who had been sentenced to at least five and half years in prison for the 2021 stabbing of her housemate, a hearing in front of the state's board of pardons.
An audio recording from the meeting shows that Fetterman was one of two members from the five-member board who voted to give Mills a hearing. The other board member who voted to allow Mills to have a hearing was Marsha Grayson.
In September 2021, Mills was arrested after she had reportedly stabbed her housemate, Gary Baughman, at his home in Southampton Township, which is located near Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. Mills, according to the Shippensburg News-Chronicle, faced numerous charges, including one of aggravated assault and attempted homicide, after she stabbed Baughman "several times with scissors and large kitchen knives."
The House Select Committee on Jan. 6 issued a subpoena to former President Donald Trump on Friday in relation to the 2021 riot at the Capitol, and the committee's decision could influence nationwide midterm elections just over two weeks away.
Trump is requested to appear for a deposition on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., either in the U.S. Capitol or via video conference, and provide records regarding his actions on the day when rioters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee did not ask Trump to appear for an open hearing.
The subpoena requests documents and communications between Trump and aides, staff and colleagues from Signal, an encrypted messaging app.
Kellyanne Conway, a pollster and Fox News contributor who previously served as a senior counselor to Trump during his tenure in the White House, insists the events of January 6 are not among top concerns for voters and that the timing of the subpoena is "symbolic and suspicious."
"January 6th was a terrible day in our nation's history. I'm still in shock and not in awe," Conway said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Some 650 days later, voters are focused on rising crime and rising costs, not January 6th, which ranked as the NINETEENTH most important issue in the latest Harvard-Harris poll."
"If President Trump was central to the January 6th Committee's proceedings, why are they ending with him rather than starting with him? With a few weeks before the midterm elections and a few months until Republicans assume majority control of Congress, reasonable people can be excused for thinking this subpoena is somewhere between symbolic and suspicious," she added.
Mark Penn, a Fox News contributor and Democratic strategist who previously worked with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, told Fox News Digital that most voters see the committee as a "political sideshow" as it aims to "create discussion" about Jan. 6 instead of other problems facing the nation.
"Most voters see the Jan 6th committee as a political sideshow," Penn said. "The committee obviously wants to put Trump front and center as much as they can and create discussion about Jan 6 instead of inflation, immigration and crime."
The Democratic and Republican candidates in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, one of the most competitive House races in the country, are in a dead heat, according to a Christopher Newport University Wason Center survey released Friday.
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and her Republican opponent State Sen. Jen Kiggans are tied 45% to 45% among likely voters in the district, according to the Wason Center poll.
Approximately 8% of those surveyed in Virginia are undecided. The poll of 820 likely voters in the district has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points
Voters in Georgia are largely expressing their support for Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, but are breaking with him over the criticism he's leveled against his opponent, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, concerning the latter's church evicting tenants from apartments it owns.
Fox News Digital spoke to a number of voters around Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta this week, and asked their thoughts on the state of the heated Senate race, as well as the news that Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Warnock serves as senior pastor, was evicting a number of tenants for as little as $25.88 in past due rent while paying its pastor a hefty $7,417 monthly housing stipend.
Fox News host Lawrence Jones talks to a panel of voters in Philadelphia about the 'defund police' movement and how it has impacted crime.
