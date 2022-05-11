Supreme Court Protests
Abortion activists target the homes of six conservative Supreme Court justices.
The office of Virginia's Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday evening that it has asked Fairfax County police to extend the perimeter around the homes of the Supreme Court justices being targeted by pro-abortion protesters.
In addition, Youngkin's office says Virginia State Police will be available to assist.
A pro-choice group is planning protests outside the homes of all six Republican-appointed justices of the Supreme Court - Justices John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – in what the group is calling "Walk-by Wednesday."
The protests come in response to a leaked Supreme Court opinion that shows the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade is possibly on the verge of being struck down.
“Attorney General Garland continues to be briefed on security matters related to the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Justices," Justice Department Spokesperson Anthony Coley said in a statement Wednesday evening as a pro-choice group is set to march on the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices.
The statement added, "The Attorney General directed the U.S. Marshals Service to help ensure the Justices’ safety by providing additional support to the Marshal of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Police.”
The far-left group known as "Ruth Sent Us" has repeatedly targeted conservative justices' homes as part of an ongoing left-wing pressure campaign aimed at influencing the court to uphold Roe v. Wade, after a leaked draft opinion suggested the court is on the verge of overturning its verdict in the 1973 case.
