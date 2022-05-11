Supreme Court Protests

Youngkin requests security perimeter extension around homes of conservative SCOTUS justice

The office of Virginia's Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday evening that it has asked Fairfax County police to extend the perimeter around the homes of the Supreme Court justices being targeted by pro-abortion protesters.

In addition, Youngkin's office says Virginia State Police will be available to assist.

A pro-choice group is planning protests outside the homes of all six Republican-appointed justices of the Supreme Court - Justices John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – in what the group is calling "Walk-by Wednesday."

The protests come in response to a leaked Supreme Court opinion that shows the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade is possibly on the verge of being struck down.