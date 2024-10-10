Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Trump announces his daughter Tiffany is pregnant: 'So that's nice'

Donald Trump shared on Thursday in Detroit of Tiffany, 'And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice'

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Tiffany Trump: This election is a fight for freedom versus oppression Video

Tiffany Trump: This election is a fight for freedom versus oppression

President Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump speaks at the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Former President Donald Trump shared on Thursday that his daughter Tiffany, 30, is pregnant. 

The announcement came as the Republican nominee was giving remarks at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan on a campaign stop. Trump recognized businessman Massad Boulos, who is the father of his daughter's husband, Michael Boulos.

"He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy. And she’s an exceptional young woman. And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice," said Trump.

US-REPUBLICAN-CONVENTION-PARTIES-ELECTION-POLITICS-VOTE

US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) stands with Co-chair of the Republican National Committee Lara Trump (R), (from top L) daughter Ivanka Trump, daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos, during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. Donald Trump will get a hero's welcome Thursday as he accepts the Republican Party's nomination to run for US president in a speech capping a convention dominated by the recent attempt on his life.  (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Tiffany and Michael were married at Mar-a-Lago in Florida after having dated since 2018.

Neither Tiffany nor Michael have announced the pregnancy on social media by the time this article was published.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com

