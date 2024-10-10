Trump announces his daughter Tiffany is pregnant: 'So that's nice'

Former President Donald Trump shared on Thursday that his daughter Tiffany, 30, is pregnant.



The announcement came as the Republican nominee was giving remarks at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan on a campaign stop. Trump recognized businessman Massad Boulos, who is the father of his daughter's husband, Michael Boulos.



"He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy. And she’s an exceptional young woman. And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice," said Trump.

Tiffany and Michael were married at Mar-a-Lago in Florida after having dated since 2018.



Neither Tiffany nor Michael have announced the pregnancy on social media by the time this article was published.