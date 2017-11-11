Expand / Collapse search
Priciest wine ever sold for $350,000

By Taylor Rock | The Daily Meal
One celebrity paid a serious sum for the luxury spirits.

One celebrity paid a serious sum for the luxury spirits. (iStock)

The most expensive wine ever sold was just bought at a charity auction for $350,000. The 2015 cabernet sauvignon was created by celebrity winemaker Jesse Katz — the youngest person ever to become a head winemaker in the U.S.

The standard-size 750 ml bottle was blended for renowned Hollywood agent Shep Gordon — subject of Mike Myers’ 2013 documentary “Supermensch.” Gordon donated one of his bottles to the Emeril Lagasse Foundation’s Carnivale du Vin annual charity auction, where a private wine collector from Mississippi purchased the bottle with funding from a group of friends. The autographed bottle of Shep Gordon wine, called The Setting, includes a drawing of the agent.

According to The Drinks Business, Katz has a long list of elite clients. He created a custom wine for Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who gifted a bottle to every player in the AFC West for Christmas last year. Katz is also responsible for “Blue Ocean Floor” — a red blend featured at Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's wedding reception.

More on this...

The Emeril Lagasse Foundation supports causes related to children’s health and education. This year’s Carnivale du Vin raised over $1.5 million overall. The celebrity chef won a James Beard Humanitarian Award in 2013 for his work with the foundation.

The only other bottle of wine that has sold for more was a special imperial-sized bottle of cabernet savignon sold at a Napa Valley charity auction in 2000 for $500,000 but that bottle holds as much wine as 8 standard wine bottles so there is no comparison.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Meal.