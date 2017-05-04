Maker's Mark Classic Mint Julep

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with this classic Southern favorite made with Maker's Mark Bourbon.

Cook Time:

Prep Time:

Total Time:5 min

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1½ parts Maker’s Mark® Bourbon

Fresh mint

2 tablespoons simple syrup (made with equal parts distilled water and granulated sugar)

Splash of distilled water

Powdered sugar

Mint sprig for garnish

Preparation:

Heat to dissolve sugar, stirring constantly so the sugar does not burn. Set aside to cool.

Mix together simple syrup muddled with mint, Maker’s Mark Bourbon and distilled water.

Fill glass with crushed ice and pour mixture over top. Sprinkle top of ice with powdered sugar.

Garnish cup with a mint sprig