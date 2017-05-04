Maker's Mark Classic Mint Julep
Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with this classic Southern favorite made with Maker's Mark Bourbon.
Cook Time:
Prep Time:
Total Time:5 min
Servings: 1
Ingredients:
1½ parts Maker’s Mark® Bourbon
Fresh mint
2 tablespoons simple syrup (made with equal parts distilled water and granulated sugar)
Splash of distilled water
Powdered sugar
Mint sprig for garnish
Preparation:
Heat to dissolve sugar, stirring constantly so the sugar does not burn. Set aside to cool.
Mix together simple syrup muddled with mint, Maker’s Mark Bourbon and distilled water.
Fill glass with crushed ice and pour mixture over top. Sprinkle top of ice with powdered sugar.
Garnish cup with a mint sprig