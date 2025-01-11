Here's where first responders can get free food in California

As the Los Angeles area continues to grapple with wildfires, here are some restaurants – both local and national chains – that are offering free meals to firefighters and other first responders.

Be sure to check with each individual restaurant as these offers may vary from location to location.

All promotions were current at the time of writing.

Blaze Pizza

Nine Blaze Pizza locations in southern California are offering first responders a free 11" pizza (simple or one topping) through Sunday, Jan. 12, the chain said in an Instagram post on January 10.

"We hope everyone is staying safe," said Blaze Pizza.

Fat Sal's Deli

The California-based sandwich shop is offering a free meal to first responders at several of its locations, the restaurant said in an Instagram post on Jan. 9.

"To our incredibly brave first responders – when you get a moment, enjoy a free meal at our Hollywood, Westwood, Encino, Venice, and Culver City locations," said the post.

In-N-Out Burger

Select locations in southern California are offering free meals for firefighters. Additionally, the company has stationed its "cookout trucks" by restaurant locations that are near the fires.

"It’s been an honor to provide complimentary meals for firefighters with our cookout trucks and at our locations near the areas greatly affected by the fires," In-N-Out said on its Instagram page.

KFC

KFC is offering free KFC bowls to first responders, including law enforcement officers, emergency medical services members, fire service members and "members of the military engaged in relief efforts (who are carrying their first responder ID)," said a release from the company on Friday, Jan. 10.

The free bowls are available through Monday, January 20 at participating restaurants in the region. A list of restaurants that are participating is available on KFC's website.

Norm's

The southern California-based diner chain is offering firefighters and police officers a free entrée until January 12 at 11 p.m., says its website.

This offer is not valid at its Las Vegas location.

Additionally, Norm's will be donating $1 from each "Bigger Better Breakfast" order to the LAFD Foundation Emergency Fund,

Shake Shack

First responders can get a free Shackburger at any Shake Shack location in Los Angeles County through Sunday, January 12, the company posted on X on January 8.

The burgers are "a small thank you for all that you do," said the post.

Sizzler

Sizzler locations in Van Nuys, Los Feliz, Palmdale and Culver City, California are offering free meals to firefighters and evacuees.

"Please come in for a complimentary warm meal," Sizzler posted Thursday afternoon on Facebook and X. "Just let our cashier know you’re here for the fire relief meal," said the post.

Meal options include a six-ounce steak, six jumbo crispy shrimp or a Malibu chicken dish, along with a side and a fountain beverage.