Florida mom claims this Chick-fil-A menu item helped her go into labor

A woman has gone viral on social media after claiming that a fast food menu item caused her to go into labor — and it might not be what you think.

Anna Lundy, a 28-year-old mom of three from Pensacola, Florida, posted a video that garnered over 1.1 million views on TikTok, where she credited a Chick-fil-A milkshake for moving her pregnancy along.

She told Fox News Digital via email that she had seen another social media user try it and wanted to give it a shot 40 weeks and three days into her pregnancy.

"At my 40-week OB appointment, I was only 1 cm dilated and this was over a week into trying hardcore to get things moving naturally," she said.

Lundy said she purchased a cookies and cream milkshake from the fast food chain and began having contractions within the hour.

"Nothing warranted any signs of labor, and then at 10:05 a.m. on [a] Wednesday morning, I got a Chick-Fil-A milkshake, and within 30-45 minutes… I'm having contractions," she added.

Lundy said her early labor lasted about 10 hours before heading to the hospital and was 6 centimeters dialated.

"At 1:30 a.m., I was 8 cm dilated, [so] I opted for the epidural which stalled things because I needed a good rest after contracting so hard and fast for the last five hours," she explained.

She continued, "At 8:00 a.m., my doctor showed up, and the baby was literally about the fall out of me."

Lundy said she mentioned the Chick-fil-A milkshake to her doctor after giving birth to her daughter, Eden, and the doctor laughed.

Prior to the milkshake, Lundy said she had tried eating dates, drinking red raspberry leaf tea, walking, bouncing on a ball, completing a mile circuit, going to the chiropractor, an acupuncturist and getting a massage — all with no labor luck.

Lundy said she thinks the consumption of the milkshake and the timing of her labor was related — saying, "Coincidence? I don’t think so."

Although, she did say, "I don’t think this method will work if you’re 37 weeks and just over it, but definitely give it a shot if you’re 40 weeks.

Other women commented on the TikTok saying this method worked for them as well.

One person said, "This happened to me!!! Twice!!!"

Another said, "I drank the banana pudding milkshake from Chick-fil-A while in labor [and] I went from 4 cm to pushing in no time."

One user wrote, "I’m [not going to lie], I had the milkshake and went into labor like four hours later…"

Some women found it hard to believe, while others said the trick didn't work for them.

"Girl no, you were just ready!" a TikTok user wrote.

"39 weeks, had one yesterday and it was tasty, but still no baby," said another.

"I drank these all pregnancy and nothing. I drank the Starbucks labor drink with an added raspberry leaf tea bag and water broke a few hours later," another woman commented.

Dr. Greg Marchand, an Arizona-based board-certified OB/GYN, told Fox News Digital that the milkshake is not the reason that a woman goes into labor.

"This will not help you go into labor and will not cause early (preterm) labor," he said.

Marchand said that the soy milk in the cookies and cream milkshake could be connected, however.

"The theory here is that phytoestrogens and isoflavones may increase uterine sensitivity to oxytocin and other substances that bring on labor. Phytoestrogens and isoflavones are found in many foods but are particularly abundant in soy," he said.

However, he said, "As women who are full term go into labor spontaneously at random times, it’s understandable that you might relate this to foods and activities that preceded labor," adding, "Unfortunately, there is no truth to this milkshake myth."

"Unless the milkshake is laced with Pitocin, it has no magic induction powers." — Dr. Lauren F. Streicher

Lauren F. Streicher, MD, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, said drinking a milkshake to successfully induce labor "is not a legitimate claim."

"Every year something else trends as a food that is "labor inducing," Streicher said. "The reality is that women that are trying to induce labor are term or overdue, and statistically, many will go into labor whether they ingest a milkshake or not. Unless the milkshake is laced with Pitocin, it has no magic induction powers."

Fox News Digital reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment.