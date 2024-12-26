Chef George Duran's recipes for Christmas leftovers

Butter Chicken with Leftover Holiday Meats

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp vegetable oil or butter

• 1 medium onion, nely chopped

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 tbsp fresh ginger, minced

• 2 tsp ground cumin

• 2 tsp ground coriander

• 1 tsp turmeric

• 1 tsp paprika

• 1 tsp garam masala

• 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper (optional, for heat)

• 1 cup tomato puree (or canned crushed tomatoes)

• 1 cup coconut milk or heavy cream

• 1/4 cup plain yogurt (optional for tanginess)

• 2 cups leftover cooked meat (turkey, lamb, or roast beef), shredded or cut into bite-sized pieces

• Salt to taste

• Fresh cilantro for garnish

Instructions

1. Prepare the Base: Heat the vegetable oil or butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and sauté until golden brown, about 5–7 minutes.

2. Build the Flavor: Stir in the garlic and ginger and cook for 1–2 minutes until fragrant. Add the cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, garam masala, and cayenne (if using). Toast the spices for 30 seconds to release their aroma.

3. Add the Tomatoes: Stir in the tomato puree, reduce the heat, and simmer for 5–7 minutes until the sauce thickens slightly and deepens in color.

4. Incorporate Creaminess: Pour in the coconut milk or heavy cream and mix well. If using yogurt, whisk it in at this stage. Simmer the sauce for another 5 minutes to allow the avors to meld.

5. Add the Leftover Meat: Gently fold in the shredded or chopped leftover meat, ensuring it is fully coated in the sauce. Simmer for an additional 5–7 minutes until the meat is warmed through and infused with the spices.

6. Taste and Adjust: Season with salt to taste. Adjust the consistency of the sauce with a splash of water or broth if it’s too thick.

7. Serve and Garnish: Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve over steamed rice, with naan, or alongside a fresh salad.

Tips

• Avoid overcooking the meat as it’s already cooked; just warm it through to keep it tender.

• For a quick shortcut, use Butter Chicken Sauces from PATAK’S Original and skip the workload!

Holiday Leftovers Salad

Turn cold leftover turkey, roast beef, or other holiday meats into a vibrant, nutritious salad that’s perfect for an instant lunch and a healthy way to kick off the new year.

Ingredients

• 4 cups mixed salad greens (or your favorite Fresh Express Salad mix)

• 1 cup leftover holiday meats (turkey, roast beef, or lamb), sliced or shredded

• 1/2 cup roasted leftover vegetables (e.g., sweet potatoes, carrots, Brussels sprouts), chopped

• 1/4 cup crumbled feta or goat cheese (optional)

• 1/4 cup dried cranberries or pomegranate seeds

• 1/4 cup nuts or seeds (e.g., almonds, walnuts, or sunower seeds), toasted

• 1/2 avocado, sliced

• 1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar or lemon juice

• 1 tsp Dijon mustard

• 1 tsp honey or maple syrup

• Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Prepare the Base: Place the salad greens in a large bowl or on a serving plate.

2. Add the Leftovers: Top the greens with the sliced or shredded leftover meats and chopped roasted vegetables.

3. Include Fresh Ingredients: Add the avocado slices, red onion, dried cranberries or pomegranate seeds, and toasted nuts or seeds for texture and freshness.

4. Optional Cheese: Sprinkle with crumbled feta or goat cheese for added creaminess (optional).

5. Make the Dressing: In a small bowl or jar, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar (or lemon juice), Dijon mustard, honey or maple syrup, and a pinch of salt and pepper.

6. Dress the Salad: Drizzle the dressing over the salad just before serving and toss lightly to combine.

7. Serve Immediately: Enjoy as a light yet satisfying lunch or side dish.

Tips

• Use the dressing packet in Fresh Express Salad Kits to save time instead of making the dressing from scratch.

• Pair this salad with a whole-grain roll or soup for a complete meal.

Leftover Holiday French Toast

Ingredients

3 Tbsp. corn starch

1/2 C. Caliia Farms Organic Almondmilk

2 tsp. sugar or maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

Pinch of ground nutmeg

6 1-inch thick sliced leftover plant-based Challah bread or Panettone

2-3 Tbsp. plant-based butter, room temp

Maple syrup or powdered sugar for serving

Directions

In a large bowl beat the corn starch with the Caliia Farms almondmilk until smooth and no lumps remain. Then whisk in the sugar or maple syrup, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Add the bread slices and let soak on both sides until the bread has completely absorbed the liquid, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Heat a non-stick skillet or frying pan with some plant-based butter on medium heat until it begins to bubble. Work in batches and cook each slice of French toast for about 2-3 minutes until golden brown.

Serve immediately with maple syrup or powdered sugar.

Yield: 2-3 servings