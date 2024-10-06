Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, his legal case ripped on 'Saturday Night Live'

Diddy appeared on 'SNL' in the past as a musical guest

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
'SNL' takes aim at Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Prince Andrew Video

'SNL' takes aim at Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Prince Andrew

During the "Weekend Update" segment, co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che made jokes at Sean "Diddy" Combs' expense, who is currently behind bars for sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. (NBC)

Sean "Diddy" Combs was the butt of several brutal jokes on last night's episode of "Saturday Night Live" as the disgraced music mogul remains behind bars for sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges filed in September.

As always, "Weekend Update" co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost did not hold back, alternating jabs regarding popular culture and international news.

"It was reported that last month, the U.S. added 245,000 new jobs. Unfortunately, they were all 'Diddy Accuser,'" Che started.

DIDDY INVITED PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE HARRY TO 'WILD' PARTIES, BUT ROYALS 'DODGED A BULLET': EXPERT

Colin Jost and Michael Che both laugh behind the Weekend Update desk in dark suits with red ties

Colin Jost and Michael Che hammered Sean "Diddy" Combs during the "Weekend Update" portion of "Saturday Night Live." (Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

The joke elicited laughs and gasps from the crowd. Diddy previously appeared on the sketch comedy show as a musical guest in 1998. In 2013, he appeared in a skit with Robert De Niro.

"It was announced that Sean P. Diddy Combs' sex trafficking case has been assigned to a new judge," Che continued. "One that Diddy hopes is cool with rapes."

WATCH ON FOX NATION: WHAT DIDDY DO?

Sean Diddy Combs in a black tuxedo and black sunglasses smiles wide

"SNL" joked about Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal problems. He's currently behind bars for sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Things then turned to the royal family.

In the wake of Combs' arrest, a 2011 interview resurfaced of the rapper on "The Graham Norton Show." He said that when the princes were younger, he wanted them to attend his parties.

TMZ PRESENTS: THE DOWNFALL OF DIDDY

Prince William in a black jacket and blue shirt holds a drink as he socializes with a laughing Kanye West in a grey suit and red tie, Prince Harry in a brown suit and Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a navy jacket

Prince William and Prince Harry hang out with Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kanye West in 2007 after a concert for the late Princess Diana. (POOL/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital last week that "Diddy invited both William and Harry back when, as he put it, the brothers ‘were young bucks' getting into trouble themselves… Obviously, in their youth, both princes made plenty of headlines with their party animal antics at nightclubs in and around London."

"Those invitations were wisely turned down," he added. "After William and Kate got engaged, Diddy got the hint and stopped inviting them altogether… As young bachelors, William and Harry might easily have said yes and attended one of Diddy's wild parties. Thanks to their palace handlers, they dodged a bullet there."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It was reported that Diddy once invited Prince Harry and Prince William to one of his parties, but they did not go," Jost picked up. "Although before Diddy could even finish writing the invite, Prince Andrew was there."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The younger brother of King Charles was famously friends with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In 2014, reports came out saying that the prince, like his American pal, had sexual contact with a minor, later identified as Virginia Giuffre. He would later settle with her in 2022.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending