Sean 'Diddy' Combs, his legal case ripped on 'Saturday Night Live'

Sean "Diddy" Combs was the butt of several brutal jokes on last night's episode of "Saturday Night Live" as the disgraced music mogul remains behind bars for sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges filed in September.

As always, "Weekend Update" co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost did not hold back, alternating jabs regarding popular culture and international news.

"It was reported that last month, the U.S. added 245,000 new jobs. Unfortunately, they were all 'Diddy Accuser,'" Che started.

The joke elicited laughs and gasps from the crowd. Diddy previously appeared on the sketch comedy show as a musical guest in 1998. In 2013, he appeared in a skit with Robert De Niro.

"It was announced that Sean P. Diddy Combs' sex trafficking case has been assigned to a new judge," Che continued. "One that Diddy hopes is cool with rapes."

Things then turned to the royal family.

In the wake of Combs' arrest, a 2011 interview resurfaced of the rapper on "The Graham Norton Show." He said that when the princes were younger, he wanted them to attend his parties.

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital last week that "Diddy invited both William and Harry back when, as he put it, the brothers ‘were young bucks' getting into trouble themselves… Obviously, in their youth, both princes made plenty of headlines with their party animal antics at nightclubs in and around London."

"Those invitations were wisely turned down," he added. "After William and Kate got engaged, Diddy got the hint and stopped inviting them altogether… As young bachelors, William and Harry might easily have said yes and attended one of Diddy's wild parties. Thanks to their palace handlers, they dodged a bullet there."

"It was reported that Diddy once invited Prince Harry and Prince William to one of his parties, but they did not go," Jost picked up. "Although before Diddy could even finish writing the invite, Prince Andrew was there."

The younger brother of King Charles was famously friends with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In 2014, reports came out saying that the prince, like his American pal, had sexual contact with a minor, later identified as Virginia Giuffre. He would later settle with her in 2022.