'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says contestants are often drunk or high while on stage: 'It's not unusual'

The energy from contestants on the "Price is Right" always seems to be on the next level.

In an interview with TV Insider, longtime host Drew Carey revealed that he often finds game show contestants to be drunk or high while appearing on stage.

"That happens here all the time," Carey said. "They’ll have a gummy, or I’ll smell alcohol on their breath. Not unusual."

"There was a guy here that was tripping on mushrooms," he continued. "He came with a bunch of friends. He was a sketch [comedy] guy. I found out later when I went to UCB [sketch improv theater, Upright Citizens Brigade] to hang out and they were like, ‘Did you see that guy who claimed to be a skateboarding rabbi?’ I asked him what he did for a living. And he goes, ‘I’m a skateboarding rabbi.’ He didn’t think he was going to get picked, and he totally tripped."

Carey joined "The Price is Right" in October 2007 after Bob Barker retired from hosting the longest-running game show in television history that same year. Barker began hosting "The Price is Right" in 1972.

Last month, Carey admitted his gig on the game show is the ultimate job, and he won't be giving it up anytime soon.

"I want to die on stage with a microphone in my hand," Carey told " Entertainment Tonight. "

"I think Bob made a mistake by retiring," Carey said. "I'm not gonna make that same mistake. As long as my heart is ticking, and they want me to be on the show, I think I'm gonna do 'The Price is Right.' I just love it. I think I was made for it."

Barker died in August 2023 after battling Alzheimer's .

