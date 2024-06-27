Expand / Collapse search
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says contestants are often drunk or high while on stage: 'It's not unusual'

Drew Carey has been hosting the game show since 2007

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
The energy from contestants on the "Price is Right" always seems to be on the next level. 

In an interview with TV Insider, longtime host Drew Carey revealed that he often finds game show contestants to be drunk or high while appearing on stage. 

"That happens here all the time," Carey said. "They’ll have a gummy, or I’ll smell alcohol on their breath. Not unusual."

Drew Carey holds microphone during The Price is Right hosting gig.

Drew Carey said it's not "unusual" for "Price is Right" contestants to be drunk or high while appearing on the game show. (Getty Images)

"There was a guy here that was tripping on mushrooms," he continued. "He came with a bunch of friends. He was a sketch [comedy] guy. I found out later when I went to UCB [sketch improv theater, Upright Citizens Brigade] to hang out and they were like, ‘Did you see that guy who claimed to be a skateboarding rabbi?’ I asked him what he did for a living. And he goes, ‘I’m a skateboarding rabbi.’ He didn’t think he was going to get picked, and he totally tripped."

Drew Carey on the Price Is Right in 2010

Carey says he'll never retire from hosting the game show. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Carey joined "The Price is Right" in October 2007 after Bob Barker retired from hosting the longest-running game show in television history that same year. Barker began hosting "The Price is Right" in 1972.

Last month, Carey admitted his gig on the game show is the ultimate job, and he won't be giving it up anytime soon. 

Drew Carey and Bob Barker chat on The Price is Right

Drew Carey replaced Bob Barker as the host of "The Price is Right" in 2007. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

"I want to die on stage with a microphone in my hand," Carey told "Entertainment Tonight."

"I think Bob made a mistake by retiring," Carey said. "I'm not gonna make that same mistake. As long as my heart is ticking, and they want me to be on the show, I think I'm gonna do 'The Price is Right.' I just love it. I think I was made for it."

Barker died in August 2023 after battling Alzheimer's.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

