Kevin Kline says 35-year romance with Phoebe Cates works because it's not a 'Hollywood marriage'

Kevin Kline doesn't classify his relationship with Phoebe Cates as a "Hollywood marriage."

The "Beauty and the Beast" star and Cates have been married for 35 years.

"If your marriage lasts more than six months, you're already in the Guinness Book of World Records, if you're a Hollywood marriage," Kline told Business Insider at the Toronto International Film Festival.

However, Kline doesn't consider the couple's union to be a "Hollywood marriage."

The two have never lived in Hollywood, choosing instead to raise their family in Manhattan. Kline also noted that they each like to stay out of the spotlight, despite being well-known celebrities.

"That's why you'll see no Botox," Kline joked. "These are my lips, what's left of them."

Kline gushed about Cates as a mother and wife, as the couple approaches their 36th wedding anniversary in March.

"She's got her head on her shoulders, unlike me. I usually have my head on her shoulders, too," he told the outlet. "She's a great wife, a great mother, great person, and she keeps me honest."

"Except for in interviews," Kline joked.

Kline began his career in theater after joining the Acting Company. He won two Tony awards for his performances in "On the Twentieth Century" and "The Pirates of Penzance."

He landed his first film role in "Sophie's Choice." Kline is also known for his roles in "The Big Chill" and "Silverado." The actor won the Oscar for supporting actor in 1989 for "A Fish Called Wanda."

Cates began her career as a teen model, first appearing on the cover of Seventeen magazine in 1979. She has also appeared in Elle magazine and British Vogue along with other outlets.

Cates is known for "Sarah in Paradise," "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," "Private School," "Gremlins" and more.

Kline and Cates first met during auditions for "The Big Chill." They began their romantic relationship in 1985 and married in 1989.

The couple share two adult children, Owen and Greta.

