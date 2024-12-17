Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake suffers mortifying wardrobe malfunction at Nashville concert

The wardrobe malfunction happened last week in Nashville at Timberlake's Bridgestone Arena concert

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Justin Timberlake addresses public after plea deal in DWI case Video

Justin Timberlake addresses public after plea deal in DWI case

Pop star Justin Timberlake spoke to reporters outside the courthouse about drunk driving after pleading guilty to driving while ability impaired.

New video shows Justin Timberlake letting the groove get in during his concert in Nashville last week, as he vibed on stage to his hit song "Mirrors," all while fastened to a harness. 

But that harness would prove to be disastrous moments later when, given the nature of the equipment, Timberlake's lower region was accentuated in a way that left little to the imagination.

The moment inside the Bridgestone Arena was caught on camera and subsequently went viral online.

KACEY MUSGRAVES EMBARRASSED BY 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' WARDROBE MALFUNCTION

Justin Timberlake in a black suit and pants stands on a tilted stage above his concert crowd, secured to a harness

Justin Timberlake can be seen attached to a harness during an April 2024 performance in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

In the video, Timberlake can be seen trying to adjust his shirt to cover his bulge.

The court of public opinion was ruthless to Timberlake on social media, many questioning why he incorporated a harness into his performance in the first place. "He doesn’t have a single song that requires this," one user on TikTok commented on a shared video. "Why does he have a harness anyway?" another asked.

Others voiced their concern for quality control. "The way my jaw dropped. Honey NO ONE TOLD HIM during rehearsals? Oof," a person commented. "His whole team just sabotaging him," someone wrote.

Justin Timberlake looks up gleefully on stage and smiles while signing a CD

Justin Timberlake tried to cover the issue with his long-sleeve T-shirt. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Many also came to the "Sexy Back" singer's defense, citing how wrong it was to publicly shame the man for his appearance.

"Yall are pathetic. The man wears multiple pairs of underwear and the harness was clearly pulling on his right pant leg more than it was supposed to. It’s extra fabric. Get a life!!!" one disgruntled fan wrote. Another comment said, "So apparently its ok to shame a mans body parts in 2024. Women really dont learn anything it seems."

Justin Timberlake looks up as he stretches his arm out and performs on stage with a marble-like blue background

The viral moment of Justin Timberlake garnered many different reactions on social media. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

A representative for Timberlake did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Justin Timberlake in a black jacket performs with Janet Jackson, wearing black latex, during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004

Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson's Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show was infamous for the wardrobe malfunction that occurred. (KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images)

This, of course, is not the first time Timberlake has been at the epicenter of a clothing scandal. In 2004, he infamously ripped Janet Jackson's blouse, exposing her breast, while performing at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show. 

Several users on TikTok noted the irony of this new situation, with one writing, "Justice for Janet."

Timberlake is currently on his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour." His next performance is at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending