Justin Timberlake suffers mortifying wardrobe malfunction at Nashville concert

New video shows Justin Timberlake letting the groove get in during his concert in Nashville last week, as he vibed on stage to his hit song "Mirrors," all while fastened to a harness.

But that harness would prove to be disastrous moments later when, given the nature of the equipment, Timberlake's lower region was accentuated in a way that left little to the imagination.

The moment inside the Bridgestone Arena was caught on camera and subsequently went viral online.

KACEY MUSGRAVES EMBARRASSED BY 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' WARDROBE MALFUNCTION

In the video, Timberlake can be seen trying to adjust his shirt to cover his bulge.

The court of public opinion was ruthless to Timberlake on social media, many questioning why he incorporated a harness into his performance in the first place. "He doesn’t have a single song that requires this," one user on TikTok commented on a shared video. "Why does he have a harness anyway?" another asked.

Others voiced their concern for quality control. "The way my jaw dropped. Honey NO ONE TOLD HIM during rehearsals? Oof," a person commented. "His whole team just sabotaging him," someone wrote.

Many also came to the "Sexy Back" singer's defense, citing how wrong it was to publicly shame the man for his appearance.

"Yall are pathetic. The man wears multiple pairs of underwear and the harness was clearly pulling on his right pant leg more than it was supposed to. It’s extra fabric. Get a life!!!" one disgruntled fan wrote. Another comment said, "So apparently its ok to shame a mans body parts in 2024. Women really dont learn anything it seems."

A representative for Timberlake did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This, of course, is not the first time Timberlake has been at the epicenter of a clothing scandal. In 2004, he infamously ripped Janet Jackson's blouse, exposing her breast, while performing at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show.

Several users on TikTok noted the irony of this new situation, with one writing, "Justice for Janet."

Timberlake is currently on his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour." His next performance is at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Thursday.

