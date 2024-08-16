Jack Russell, lead singer of '80s metal band Great White, dead at 63

Jack Russell, the lead singer of 1980s metal band Great White, has died. He was 63.

On Thursday, Russell's official Instagram account shared the news with a statement that reads, "With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell - father, husband, cousin, uncle and friend."

Russell, who "passed peacefully" with family by his side, "is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive," the statement continued.

A representative for Russell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

However, the author of Russell's biography, K. L. Doty, told Fox News Digital, "Jack really put his life in my hands. We started out as acquaintances, but the nature of my role as author of his life story made us fast friends. He had to be very candid with me about his past and that took a lot of trust on his part. I am honored to have had his trust on that level and I couldn't have done it without him. He had to do the living, and I had to do the writing. Will love him forever as my friend."

In July, Russell - who joined the band in 1981 - announced he had been diagnosed with dementia and multiple system atrophy (MSA) and would no longer be touring.

"I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve," Russell wrote on Instagram on July 17. "Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You have made my life a wonder."

MSA causes people to lose coordination and balance or become slow and stiff. It also causes changes in speech and loss of control of other bodily functions, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Fans were quick to respond to the news of his death, sharing fond memories and thanking him for his talent.

"One of the best singers in one of the best bands ever," one fan wrote. "RIP, you'll never be forgotten."

"You gave me so many good memories," another commented. "I'm so glad that you finally found your soul mate in Heather. I will never see a pack of Marlboro light 100s without smiling. As much as my heart hurts, your spirit is no longer trapped in the torment of affliction. My condolences to your family."

Following the news of his death, Great White also released a statement on their Instagram page.

"Our deepest condolences to the family of Jack Russell. We hope they take comfort in knowing Jack's incredible voice will live on forever," the statement began.

"What do you say about someone who was there by your side on such an amazing journey, the good and the bad? We prefer to let the music fill in the blanks. All those wonderful years together will be held close to our hearts."

Russell and the band were notably involved in a pyrotechnics-ignited fire during a Rhode Island concert in 2003. The fire killed 100 people and injured more than 200, according to The Associated Press. Great White guitarist Ty Longley was among the victims who died.

″It was a horrible tragedy," Russell told The Roanoke Times in Virginia in 2010, per AP. "I wish we could go back in time and erase it. I wish there was something I could’ve done about it. This was one of those things where you don’t see it coming — there’s no way you can possibly see it coming. You just kind of pick yourself up and move on. You take what life gives you."

Great White’s biggest hit was, "Once Bitten, Twice Shy" from its 1989 album, while Russell's solo hit, "Rock Me," climbed the charts.

Russell is survived by his wife, Heather Ann Russell, son, Matthew Hucko, and many other family members and dear friends.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.