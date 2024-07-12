Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Alec Baldwin’s rollercoaster 'Rust' shooting trial ends in dismissal

This is a special edition of the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

CASE DISMISSED - Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case in stunning victory for actor.

‘SELF-ABSORBED’ - Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting trial: Reality show is a ‘terrible PR blunder,’ expert says.

TUG AT HEARTSTRINGS - Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting trial: Female-heavy jury may be more 'sympathetic' to defense, expert says.

COURTROOM SHOCKER - Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting trial hangs in the balance after major disclosure.

BALDWIN TRIAL - Jury will hear actor urge wife to visit for a 'good time' just after shooting.

BALDWIN'S DAY IN COURT - Fatal timeline in the Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting that led to actor’s involuntary manslaughter charge.

GUN SAFETY RULES - Alec Baldwin 'Rust' trial: Defense argues gun safety rules don’t apply to an actor playing a movie role.

'INCREDIBLY RISKY' - Experts reveal key misstep that could blow up Alec Baldwin's defense.

GAME CHANGER - Alec Baldwin 'Rust' trial: Judge makes major ruling in actor's favor.

ALEC IN COURT - Alec Baldwin saunters into court for pretrial hearing.

