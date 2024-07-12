Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Alec Baldwin’s rollercoaster 'Rust' shooting trial ends in dismissal

'Rust' star Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial was dismissed with prejudice on Friday

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Alec Baldwin cries after case dismissed, Hilaria and Alec hug

Alec Baldwin got very emotional when his "Rust" case was dismissed on Friday, July 12. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP; RAMSAY DE GIVE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

This is a special edition of the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. 

CASE DISMISSED - Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case in stunning victory for actor.

‘SELF-ABSORBED’ - Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting trial: Reality show is a ‘terrible PR blunder,’ expert says.

TUG AT HEARTSTRINGS - Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting trial: Female-heavy jury may be more 'sympathetic' to defense, expert says.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin leave District Court

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria was with him in court throughout the trial.  (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

COURTROOM SHOCKER - Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting trial hangs in the balance after major disclosure.

BALDWIN TRIAL - Jury will hear actor urge wife to visit for a 'good time' just after shooting.

Alec Baldwin speaks with his wife Hilaria Baldwin during his trial

The actor was facing up to 18 months behind bars if found guilty.  (RAMSAY DE GIVE/Pool via REUTERS)

BALDWIN'S DAY IN COURT - Fatal timeline in the Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting that led to actor’s involuntary manslaughter charge.

GUN SAFETY RULES - Alec Baldwin 'Rust' trial: Defense argues gun safety rules don’t apply to an actor playing a movie role.

'INCREDIBLY RISKY' - Experts reveal key misstep that could blow up Alec Baldwin's defense.

Alec Baldwin arrives to attend his manslaughter trial

Prosecutors argued that under New Mexico law, the actor was responsible for the safety of his firearm. (REUTERS/Ramsay de Give/Pool)

GAME CHANGER - Alec Baldwin 'Rust' trial: Judge makes major ruling in actor's favor.

ALEC IN COURT - Alec Baldwin saunters into court for pretrial hearing.

Alec Baldwin departs court alongside his wife Hilaria after his involuntary manslaughter trial was dismissed in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Alec Baldwin departs court alongside his wife Hilaria after his involuntary manslaughter trial was dismissed in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital )

Trending