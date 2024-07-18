Foo Fighters evacuate New York stadium mid-concert due to 'dangerous weather'

The ripcord was unceremoniously pulled for the Foo Fighters, who were performing at Citi Field in New York City on Wednesday.

The band, fronted by lead singer Dave Grohl, was reportedly more than halfway through their set when the inclement weather could no longer be ignored; lightning overwhelmed the sky in video shared on social media.

"One more?" Grohl could be heard asking the crowd. "Alright, here's what we're gonna do. We're gonna do one more. That's it. We're gonna do one more, wait this f---ing s--- out. If we can come back, you f---ing know we will, right?"

The band tried to forge ahead, transitioning to the intro of their song "Everlong," but were ultimately unsuccessful and told fans they had to stop.

"Listen, this f---ing sucks, believe me. If I could do something about it, I would," Grohl told audibly displeased fans in video obtained by Fox News Digital. "Just f---ing hold tight," he started, before backpedaling.

"No - you guys go get safe," he said, shooing the crowd away from the stage.

"If we can come back and play, we will. But listen, you know we f---ing love you. We know we'll be back for you motherf---ers right? Go get safe, we'll see you in a minute, alright? Go get safe, we'll see you soon," he reiterated before walking offstage.

Unfortunately for fans, the party would not continue. Around 10:30 PM (EST), Citi Field announced the show was over "due to the continued presence of lightning in the area."

Frustrated fans took to the comment section - asking for refunds and questioning why the concert didn't start earlier due to the weather forecast.

The Foo Fighters issued a statement after the announcement, telling fans they "had no choice."

"We are so disappointed that we were unable to play our full set for tonight's fantastic crowd at Citi Field. The safety of our fans, the crew and everyone working in the stadium comes first, so when it was determined that there was no safe way to continue the show in this dangerous weather, we had no choice but to call it a night. We're grateful for every second we were able to play for you and looking forward to seeing you again - maybe as soon as Friday."

It's unclear if the show will be rescheduled, but the band is currently scheduled to play another show at the stadium in Queens.

A representative for the band did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.