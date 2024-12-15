‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ star Jennifer Jason Leigh spotted in Hollywood ahead of new projects

Jennifer Jason Leigh, known for wide-ranging roles in films like "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," "Single White Female" and "The Hateful Eight," was seen in Los Angeles last week looking casual as she ran errands.

Leigh wore an orange sweatshirt and light blue jeans with sunglasses atop her head and green sandals.

She also carried an orange thermos and two purses as she headed for her car.

The actress starred in the Emmy-nominated fifth season of FX’s "Fargo" this year and has two movies in the works, "Night Always Comes" and "Crime 101," both star-studded thrillers due next year, per Variety.

Leigh tends to stay private and out of the public eye despite a prolific and critically acclaimed career with origins in a Hollywood family.

The 62-year-old is the daughter of screenwriter Barbara Turner and actor Vic Morrow, who died in an on-set accident while filming a segment in "The Twilight Zone Movie" in 1982.

Her parents separated when she was 2 years old, and Leigh told The Guardian in 2018 that she and her father "were not close."

"It’s hard," she continued. "I don’t really talk about my father publicly because there are a lot of people that really love him very, very much, his work as an actor. I don’t want to disabuse them [of] their admiration."

Leigh started her own career as a teen actor, making her film debut as a blind, deaf and mute girl in the 1981 slasher "Eyes of a Stranger."

The next year, she landed her breakout role in 1982’s "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," launching a career that included a variety of roles in films like "The Hitcher," "Sister, Sister," "Last Exit to Brooklyn" and "Backdraft."

One of her best-known roles came in 1992’s erotic thriller "Single White Female," playing a disturbed young woman who becomes obsessed with her roommate, played by Bridget Fonda.

Leigh’s varied career continued, including an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in "The Hateful Eight" alongside Kurt Russell and Samuel L. Jackson.

While earning praise and the eventual nomination for her role in the film, Leigh credited her mom for her success.

"I’ve always had so much admiration for my mom," she told People magazine in 2016. "She’s so inspiring as a woman and as an artist."

She continued, "My mother always helped me because she was kind of a research fanatic. When she would write a screenplay, there would be so much research all over the walls. And so when I started working as an actress, I would do the same thing. She instilled in me a love of taking everything very seriously. It didn’t matter what it was."

Since then, Leigh has continued in a wide range of roles, from Lady Bird Johnson in 2016’s "LBJ," to a scientist in "Annihilation" to a role in the mystery comedy "Poolman," written, directed and starring Chris Pine.

Leigh is also a mother to son Rohmer with her ex-husband, writer-director Noah Baumbach.