Country star Darryl Worley's 16-year-old daughter airlifted to hospital after head-on car crash in Nashville

Country star Darryl Worley's daughter, Savannah, 16, was airlifted to the hospital after she sustained injuries in a car crash in Nashville.

On Sunday, Worley, 60, took to Facebook to share the news of Savannah's accident and ask his fans to pray for all involved in the two-car collision.

"I’m humbly coming to y’all with an a very serious request! I’m flying back to Nashville from a show in New Mexico! Kimberly called and said Savannah had been in a bad wreck and was being life flighted to Vanderbuilt Medical Center in Nashville!" the "I Miss My Friend" hitmaker wrote, referring to his wife, Kimberly Lee Perkins.

He continued, "She has a broken leg, bruises, and lacerations! Please pray for her and pray I can get home to be with my baby girl and Kimberly! Also pray for the lady in the other car!"

COUNTRY STAR ZACH BRYAN AND GIRLFRIEND SURVIVE ‘TRAUMATIZING’ CAR CRASH: ‘ WE WERE, LIKE, SAYING GOODBYE’

"I don’t have any details on the accident but just ask you to pray!! Thank you!" Worley added.

In his post, Worley included a photo of himself with Savannah along with two images of the red and white cars involved in the crash. The cars were significantly damaged in an apparent head-on collision. The hoods and bumpers of both vehicles were crushed, and parts of the wheel, including the rim of the red car's left wheel, as well as other debris littered the ground.

On Tuesday, Woley shared an update on Savannah's condition as he shared a photo of his daughter smiling while lying in a hospital bed with tubes in her arms hooked up to machines.

"It may be raining today but my sunshine is awake with a little smile on her face!!" Worley wrote in his Facebook post. "It’s been a rough few days but we know God is in control and shielded Savannah in all of this!!

"Not sure when she will get to go home but today looks a lot better than yesterday or the day before!!" he concluded, adding the hashtags #mygirl #mybaby #sweetlucy #savannah #praiseJesus.

A public information officer for the Nashville Police Department did not have further information about the accident when contacted by Fox News Digital.

A representative for Worley did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Worley shares Savannah with Kimberly, whom he married in December 2007. The singer was previously married to Beverly Irwin from May 2001 to July 2006.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not publicly identified. However, the driver's daughter, Allison, told DailyMail.com that her mother was driving the red car pictured in Worley's photos. She shared that her mother was heading to work at the time of the crash and is now hospitalized in serious, but stable condition.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"She’s stable and alert. She has required some surgeries. She was airlifted as well," Allison said. "She’s in an absolute nightmare now with how this has all blown up."

"It was just an accident," Allison added. "I have been in contact with Savannah’s family. We are related down the line. I’m in touch with her mother."

"The families are very appreciative of any prayers towards both sides," she said. "It will be a long road ahead."

On Nov. 16, Worley performed at a show at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero, New Mexico, before flying home to be by his daugther's side once he learned of her accident.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Over the past year, Worley's family has experienced a series of challenging incidents. According to Taste of Country, a barn on the Worleys' property burned down in January. However, the family's barn animals were unharmed after managing to escape the fire.

In August, Kimberly underwent surgery after breaking her arm during a side-by-side car accident.

Worley launched his country music career in 1999 and released his debut album "Hard Rain Don't Last" the following year. The Memphis native followed up with 2002's "I Miss My Friend" and the album's titular track became Worley's first single to claim the number one spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Worley's third studio album, 2003's "Hard Rain Don't Last," featured "Have You Forgotten?," a song about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Charts, a spot it held for seven consecutive weeks, and also charted at number 22 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. In June 2023, Worley debuted a sequel song to the hit, titled "Have We Forgotten?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In July 2004, Worley released his third self-titled studio album, which included the lead single "Awful, Beautiful Lie." The song topped the Billboard's Hot Country Charts for two weeks in January 2005.

The four-time CMA Awards nominee debuted his fifth studio album, "Here and Now," in 2006. His sixth and most recent record, "Sounds Like Life," was released in 2009. Across his six albums, Worley has notched 18 songs on the Billboard Hot Country Charts.