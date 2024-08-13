Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Country star Bailey Zimmerman performs entire set shirtless after being booed by fans for outfit choice

The 24-year-old wore a Las Vegas Raiders shirt while opening for Morgan Wallen on his 'One Night at a Time' tour

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 13

No shirt, no problem for country star Bailey Zimmerman.

During a performance in Sin City last week, the "Hell or High Water" crooner — who was opening for Morgan Wallen on his "One Night at a Time Tour" – was forced to remove his shirt after being greeted by boos from the audience. 

Zimmerman, who took the stage wearing a Las Vegas Raiders shirt, poked fun at himself on social media by sharing a fan's video of the moment he realized the audience didn't quite approve of his decision to rock the NFL team's gear. 

Bailey Zimmerman performing onstage

Bailey Zimmerman didn't get the warm welcome he expected while performing in Las Vegas last week. (Getty Images)

In the video posted on TikTok, the country singer was in the middle of a performance as the crowd booed. After a confused Zimmerman pointed to his shirt and gave a thumbs down, the crowd cheered. 

"You're the man for continuing on."

— Bailey Zimmerman fan

"You guys want me to take it off, or what?" he asked the crowd before removing his shirt. 

The 24-year-old continued the rest of his set shirtless – and the fans were all about it. 

Bailey Zimmerman

The country star was praised by fans for his humble reaction.  (Getty Images)

"You're the man for continuing on," one fan commented on Zimmerman's Instagram. "That ain't easy."

"You handled it so well!! We definitely weren’t booing you, just the shirt!," another explained. "The Raiders are very new to Vegas and not really the locals team. Next time in Vegas wear a Vegas Golden Knights hockey jersey and the crowd will go wild."

A representative for Zimmerman didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

A photo of Bailey Zimmerman

Bailey Zimmerman was told that the Raiders aren't accepted as a local team by many Vegas residents. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Zimmerman isn't the only country star who's faced a confusing uproar from the crowd during a performance. 

Carly Pearce recently called out a rude fan while performing at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, before kicking him out of the venue. 

"You can't be mean to people and expect people to tolerate it," Pearce told People magazine of the incident. "Especially as women, we're conditioned to kind of just take it, and I want that stigma to go away because we deserve to be able to stand up for ourselves." 

"People need to be nicer. I hope that people are nicer and maybe think a little before they speak," she added. 

carly pearce looking away from the camera

Carly Pearce recently kicked a fan out of her concert for causing an uproar during her show. (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

The heated altercation was captured on a video shared to X, in which the man was seen being escorted out of the Soo Pass Ranch, where the festival was being held. 

"Get out of my show," Pearce shouted from the stage, pointing directly at someone. "If you're gonna be an a--hole, you're gonna have to say it to me and get the f--- out of my show." 

"I do not have time for d---s," she said, garnering roars from the crowd. "See you later!"

Country star Carly Pearce wears black strapless dress on stage at concert.

The disgruntled fan reportedly shouted "No one cares" when Pearce began talking about herself during her concert. (Getty Images)

A representative for Pearce did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment about what sparked the incident. Several users on social media claimed that Pearce was speaking directly to the crowd about her life when a man shouted, "No one cares."

Trending