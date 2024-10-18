Chris Pratt blasts Hollywood stars with 'bad' attitudes on set, says it 'ruins everything for everyone'

Chris Pratt had harsh words for Hollywood stars who bring negativity to movie sets.

On Thursday, the 45-year-old actor joined co-star Millie Bobby Brown and directors Joe and Anthony Russo on the New York Comic Con panel for their upcoming Netflix sci-fi film "The Electric State." During the panel, Pratt slammed actors who had "bad" attitudes while filming.

"Look, these guys can attest to this, because they're the same way. Like, there's no room for s---ty attitudes there," the Marvel star said, via People magazine.

"You can't have a bad … you can't have a bad attitude in movie making. It ruins everything for everyone, and then you don't last long.

"It sucks when people have a crappy attitude. So, when you show up on set, there's no reason why you should … like, 'Oh, are you having a hard time living your dream? Is that tough for you today?' Like, come on and pull your head out. Have fun."

Though Pratt expressed his strong disapproval of the unpleasant attitudes of unnamed peers, the "Parks and Recreation" alum heaped praise on Brown, 20.

"She's just incredible," Pratt said of "The Stranger Things" star. "She was surrounded by all these animals. She's like, they would yell ‘cut,’ and she'd go to her home. And she's finding a home for, like some pygmy goat to be adopted and organizing a U-Haul full of pitbull puppies to be taken to Indiana. Like, she has such a huge heart, such a love for animals.

"And so we had a great time. We became fast friends, and you can't get rid of me," he joked to Brown. "Sorry."

Brown has previously spoken about her love of animals. During a March appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actress revealed she owns nine dogs and was fostering 23 others. Brown also owns a rabbit and farm animals, including goats, sheep, a donkey and a pony.

"The Electric State" also stars Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander and Giancarlo Esposito, along with actors who voiced roles, including Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Anthony Mackie, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo and Alan Tudyk.

Written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, "The Electric State" is based on Simon Stålenhag's 2018 graphic novel of the same name.

According to Netflix's synopsis, Brown stars as an orphaned teenager named Michelle who is "navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising.

"Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead."

"The Electric State" premieres on Netflix March 14, 2025.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Pratt's rep for comment.