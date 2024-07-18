Bob Newhart remembered by Kaley Cuoco, Jamie Lee Curtis, Judd Apatow: ‘Icon forever’

Kaley Cuoco, Jamie Lee Curtis and Judd Apatow were among the first to pay tribute to Bob Newhart after the comedy legend's death on Thursday.

Newhart died on Thursday morning at his home in Los Angeles from natural causes following a series of short illnesses on Thursday morning at his home in Los Angeles, his publicist Jerry Digney confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 94.

"What a dream it was to witness the genius that was Bob Newhart," Cuoco, who co-starred with Newhart on the hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," wrote on her Instagram Story.

She continued, "He was classy, kind, generous and absolutely hilarious. Every take — every time. Icon forever."

In another post on her Instagram Story, Cuoco wrote, "I will never forget you, Bob! Thank you for making our dreams come true!"

Curtis shared a black and white photo of Newhart on Instagram, writing, "They will be laughing wherever people go when they leave us. God, he was funny! Bob Newhart. You will be missed!"

Apatow co-directed the 2023 documentary "Bob and Don: A Love Story," which followed the longtime friendship between Newhart and the late legendary comedian Don Rickles.

In a post on X, Apatow wrote, "Bob Newhart was the kindest most hilarious man. He asked me to make a documentary about his friendship with Don Rickles. I was so lucky to get to spend that time with my hero. His brilliant comedy and gentle spirit made everyone he encountered so happy."

Mark Hamill also shared a tribute to Newhart on X, posting a throwback photo of the sitcom star and writing, "From his groundbreaking stand-up to his two classic sitcoms he gave us a lifetime of laughter. Truly one-of-a-kind. Thank you Bob Newhart! #RIP"

