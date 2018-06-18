British police say 3 struck and killed by train in 'unexplained' incident

British police are investigating a series of “unexplained” deaths Monday after three people were apparently struck by a train in south London ahead of the morning rush hour.

The bodies – which have not yet been identified – were found near the Loughborough Junction station around 7:30 a.m. local time.

"At this time, we are treating their death as unexplained as we make a number of immediate inquiries,” said British Transport Police Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson. “I would ask anyone who was near to Loughborough Junction this morning, and saw something which they think might be relevant, please contact us as soon as possible."

Transport police said the three were hit by a train, according to the Associated Press – but the circumstances surrounding their deaths were not immediately clear.

"We are in close contact with the British Transport Police who are urgently investigating this incident,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan posted on Twitter.

"My heart goes out to the families of the three people killed at Loughborough Junction station this morning,” he added.

Train traffic in the area has been delayed as police are on scene to investigate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.