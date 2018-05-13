Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TERRORISM

Paris attacker 'was on anti-terror watchlist' for radicalism

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
French authorities confirm the man behind deadly knife attack had no criminal record, but was known to the police for suspected radicalism. Video

Paris stabbing suspect was on police radar for radicalism

French authorities confirm the man behind deadly knife attack had no criminal record, but was known to the police for suspected radicalism.

The ISIS "solidier" who stabbed people on a Paris street was on an anti-terror watchlist of suspected extremists, Sky News reported Sunday.

Three friends of the Chechnyan-born attacker have been taken in for questioning since Saturday night’s attack near the Paris Opera which killed one man and wounded four others.

Police killed the 20-year-old man, identified by the president of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov as Khasan Azimov, according to the Associated Press.

A bullet hole seen on the window of a cafe located near the area where the assailant of a knife attack was shot dead by police officers, in central Paris, Sunday May 13, 2018. The man behind a deadly knife attack in central Paris was born in Chechnya and had been on police radar for radicalism, and his parents have been detained for questioning, French authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

A bullet hole seen on the window of a cafe located near the area where the assailant of a knife attack was shot dead by police officers, in central Paris, Sunday.  (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Law enforcement said the suspect’s name was on the "S file" watchlist of people suspected of radicalized views who could pose a threat to national security, according to the Sky News report.

SUSPECT IN DEADLY PARIS KNIFE ATTACK WAS NATIVE OF CHECHNYA, OFFICIAL SAYS

Azimov was a French citizen and had no record of arrests or criminal activity.

Cops picked up Azmimov’s parents in the northern 18th district of Paris after the stabbing.

They third person being questioned was an Azimov friend was detained Sunday in the eastern French city of Strasbourg.

A blood trail of the assailant of a knife attack Saturday that left at least two dead including the assailant is seen in central Paris, Sunday May 13, 2018. The man behind a deadly knife attack in central Paris was born in Chechnya and had been on police radar for radicalism, and his parents have been detained for questioning, French authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

A blood trail of the assailant of a knife attack Saturday that left at least two dead including the assailant is seen in central Paris, Sunday.  (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

A French judicial official not authorized to speak publicly said the suspect was born in November 1997, which made him 20 now. Initial reports said he was 21.

Paris prosecutor Francois Molins told reporters that witnesses heard the suspect shouting, "Allahu Akbar" -- "God is great" in Arabic.

A police source said he also shouted, “Kill me or I kill you,” Sky News reported.

Scientific police officers investigate after a knife attack in central Paris, Saturday May 12, 2018. A knife-wielding assailant killed at least one person and injured four others in a lively neighborhood near Paris' famed Opera Garnier on Saturday, and then was killed by police.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Scientific police officers investigate after a knife attack in central Paris, Saturday.  (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Police union representative Rocco Contento said officers shot the suspect as he ran at them shouting, “I will kill you. I will kill you.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.