Paris attacker 'was on anti-terror watchlist' for radicalism

The ISIS "solidier" who stabbed people on a Paris street was on an anti-terror watchlist of suspected extremists, Sky News reported Sunday.

Three friends of the Chechnyan-born attacker have been taken in for questioning since Saturday night’s attack near the Paris Opera which killed one man and wounded four others.

Police killed the 20-year-old man, identified by the president of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov as Khasan Azimov, according to the Associated Press.

Law enforcement said the suspect’s name was on the "S file" watchlist of people suspected of radicalized views who could pose a threat to national security, according to the Sky News report.

SUSPECT IN DEADLY PARIS KNIFE ATTACK WAS NATIVE OF CHECHNYA, OFFICIAL SAYS

Azimov was a French citizen and had no record of arrests or criminal activity.

Cops picked up Azmimov’s parents in the northern 18th district of Paris after the stabbing.

They third person being questioned was an Azimov friend was detained Sunday in the eastern French city of Strasbourg.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

A French judicial official not authorized to speak publicly said the suspect was born in November 1997, which made him 20 now. Initial reports said he was 21.

Paris prosecutor Francois Molins told reporters that witnesses heard the suspect shouting, "Allahu Akbar" -- "God is great" in Arabic.

A police source said he also shouted, “Kill me or I kill you,” Sky News reported.

Police union representative Rocco Contento said officers shot the suspect as he ran at them shouting, “I will kill you. I will kill you.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.