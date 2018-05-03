German police raid migrant shelter after failed deportation

Hundreds of police officers have raided a migrant shelter in southern Germany after authorities were prevented from deporting a 23-year-old man from Togo days ago.

Police confirmed that the operation had taken place in the early hours of Thursday, but declined to provide further details immediately.

German news agency dpa reported that several people, including three police officers, were injured in the raid in Ellwangen, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Nuremberg.

Some 150 residents of the migrant shelter had reportedly swarmed the police vehicles sent to pick up the Togolese man Monday, forcing officers to abort his deportation.