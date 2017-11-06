Policeman testifies that 4 N. Koreans fled after Kim killing

next

A police officer has testified at the trial of two women accused of killing the half brother of North Korea's leader that that four suspects at large believed to have plotted with the women were North Koreans who fled Malaysia immediately after the assassination.

He testified that an employee from North Korea's state-owned carrier, Air Koryo, arranged flight tickets for the four men so they could depart after the attack on Kim Jong Nam was carried out in a crowded departure terminal of the Kuala Lumpur airport last Feb. 13.

He said the four entered Malaysia on different days beginning last Jan. 31.

The officer also revealed the men's full identifies as the trial entered a second month.