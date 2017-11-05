Reports: Queen Elizabeth has investments in offshore havens

Newly leaked papers reveal that Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has invested some of her private money in offshore tax havens.

According to documents obtained by the International Consortium of Journalists, the queen's investment managers placed roughly 10 million pounds ($13 million) in offshore portfolios in the Cayman Islands and Bermuda.

The investments were made by the Duchy of Lancaster, which handles the queen's finances. There is no suggestion the investments are illegal.

The documents about Elizabeth's financial holdings are part of a tranche of some 13.4 million records of offshore accounts leaked to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and shared with the International Consortium of Journalists and a network of more than 380 journalists in 67 countries.

The queen has vast financial assets, including real estate, works of art and jewelry.