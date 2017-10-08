Duterte's rating hit by steepest drop amid drug killings

An independent Philippine poll shows President Rodrigo Duterte's satisfaction rating has been hit by its steepest drop since he came to power last year amid an outcry over unabated drug killings and unresolved allegations that he has unexplained wealth.

The Social Weather Stations said Sunday that Duterte's satisfaction rating dropped by 18 points to 48, a level classified as "good," compared from its last nationwide survey in June when he got a "very good" 66-point rating.

SWS says the president's trust rating dropped by 15 points to 60, classified as "very good," from his "excellent" grade of 75 points in June.

Thousands have been killed under Duterte's anti-drug crackdown, alarming Western governments, the dominant Roman Catholic church and human rights groups, which have called for an end to the bloodshed.