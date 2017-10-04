The Latest: Puerto Rico counts 2 suicides among storm deaths

next

The Latest on Hurricane Maria's impact on Puerto Rico (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

The government of Puerto Rico is counting at least two suicides in its official tally of deaths blamed on Hurricane Maria.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Wednesday the island's current death toll of 34 from the storm includes 20 people who died as a direct result of the storm as well as indirect deaths, including sick and elderly who died in the aftermath. He did not provide detail on the two suicides.

Many communities in the U.S. Caribbean territory are still waiting for power and clean water, and there is concern about other people reaching a breaking point.

Students and staff at Ponce Health Sciences University are visiting shelters and people in hardest-hit communities to provide psychological help, among other services.