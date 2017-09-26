Germany: 5 go on trial for allegedly running IS recruitment

A suspected representative of the Islamic State group in Germany goes on trial in the northern city of Celle on terrorism charges.

The 33-year-old Iraqi citizen and four fellow suspects are accused of membership in a terrorist organization, terror financing and public incitement to commit crimes.

Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah A., who goes by the alias Abu Walaa, allegedly recruited young Muslims in Germany, and raised funds to send them to Syria and Iraq to join IS.

The four co-defendants also went on trial Tuesday in Celle.

Abu Walaa was the imam at a radical mosque in the northern city of Hildesheim, and also organized "Islam seminars" at mosques elsewhere in Germany.

The five men were arrested in November.