German parties holding first meetings after election

next

prev

German parties' newly elected parliamentary groups are holding their first meetings after an election that left Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc weakened but still on top. It now faces a complicated task of forming a coalition government and the prospect of robust opposition from both the right and left.

The most politically plausible option for the next government led by Merkel is a three-way coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens.

Merkel has said she wants to seek talks with them, but also with her former coalition partner, the Social Democrats — who say they will go into opposition.

Lawmakers for the nationalist, anti-migrant Alternative for Germany, or AfD, who have entered parliament for the first time, will also meet Tuesday in Berlin.