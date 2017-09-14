Hurricane Jose's path: What you should know

Hurricane Jose has weakened to a Category 1 storm and is expected to become a tropical storm as early as Friday.

Jose is the fourth threatening hurricane to form over the Atlantic in the past few weeks.

After the Caribbean was left devastated by Hurricane Irma last week, there was worry that Jose could do further damage. But it appears to have spared, for the most part, that area.

Here's what you need to know about Jose.

Where is Hurricane Jose now?

Jose is about 445 miles east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas and 510 miles south-southwest of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. ET advisory.

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving west at 3 mph, according to the advisory.

It is expected to take a turn to the northwest and increase in speed later Thursday, the advisory said. However, the hurricane is should downgrade to a tropical storm by Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

What else should I know about the hurricane?

Shortly after Irma ravaged the Caribbean, Jose formed, threatening already wrecked houses, businesses and shelters with major loss of communication.

Jose passed north of the Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane. The Netherlands navy said the situation was “better than expected” after it passed north of the islands.

Swells created by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, parts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico. The swells are also affecting the southeast coast of the U.S. and will continue to do so along the mid-Atlantic coast during the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.