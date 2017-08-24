ISIS warns of more Spain attacks in new Spanish-language video

A week after a terrorist van attack in Barcelona, Spain, left 15 people dead and more than 100 injured, the Islamic State released a video warning more attacks were imminent in the Iberian Peninsula.



In the video, two ISIS fighters are heard speaking in Spanish proclaiming that Al Andalus, a region in central and southern Spain once controlled for more than five centuries by Muslims, would once against become “part of the caliphate.”

“If you can’t make the hegira [journey] to the Islamic State, carry out jihad where you are; jihad doesn’t have borders,” one of the men says.

The man, whose face is uncovered, is identified in the video as Abu Lais Al Qurdubi or Abu Lais “of Cordoba,” the southern Spanish city that was once the capital of Al Andalus.

El Pais reported that police identified the person speaking as 22-year-old Muhammad Yasin Ahram Perez from Cordoba.

His father, Abdelah Ahram, 42, of Morocco is in prison in Tangier for radical jihadism. The newspaper said his mother is Tomasa Perez, a Catholic from Malaga, who met Abdelah Ahram in 1984. She left Spain for Syria in 2014 with her six children, including Muhammad, who is the couple's first-born child.

“Spanish Christians: Don’t forget the Muslim blood spilled during the Spanish Inquisition," Muhammad Ahram said in the video. "We will take revenge for your massacre, the one you are carrying out now against the Islamic State.”

The second man in the video, whose face is covered, is identified as Abu Salman Al Andalus.

“We hope that Allah accepts the sacrifice of our brothers in Barcelona. Our war with you will continue until the world ends,” he says in the video.

ISIS declared a worldwide caliphate in 2014. This video is the first in Spanish to be released by the terrorist group.

The video comes more than a year after the group issued its first threat to Spanish-speaking countries.

“We are going to kill any Spanish infidel ‘innocent’ if we find them in Muslim lands, and if we do not achieve it in our lands, remember that men and women who follow our message [are] citizens of Spain and all Spanish-speaking countries,” read the statement.