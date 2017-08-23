South Africa cannibalism case leads to 5 arrests

South African police and media say five people have been arrested on charges including murder and possession of human body parts after one of them walked into a police station, said he was tired of eating human flesh and produced part of a human leg and a hand.

Police spokeswoman Thembeka Mbhele said Wednesday that the suspects have been arrested since Friday around the farming town of Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal province. She says the arrest of the man who entered the police station led to the other arrests and the recovery of more body parts.

Local media say one suspect is believed to be a traditional healer.

The News24 media outlet quotes local official Mthembeni Majola as saying some residents confessed to eating human flesh provided by the suspect.