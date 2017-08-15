Death toll in Sierra Leone mudslides expected to rise

The death toll from massive mudslides in Sierra Leone's capital is certain to rise as workers search for an untold number of people buried in their homes.

Authorities say more than 300 were killed in and around Freetown on Monday following heavy rains. Many victims were trapped under tons of mud as they slept.

Some are digging through the mud and debris with their bare hands in a desperate search for missing relatives. Military personnel have been deployed to help with the operation in the impoverished West African nation.

Initial Red Cross estimates have said as many as 3,000 people are left homeless and the figure is expected to rise.

The mortuary at Connaught Hospital has been overwhelmed by the number of dead, with bodies spread out on the floor.