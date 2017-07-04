Portugal suspects terrorism behind national armory thefts

International terrorism and arms trafficking may be behind a theft last week at Portugal's national armory, the country's attorney general's office said in a statement Tuesday.



The suspicions have prompted the attorney general's office to broaden the scope of its investigations into the theft of hand grenades, 9mm ammunition and possibly other weapons.



The robbery occurred last Wednesday at the Tancos Air Base, about 60 miles north of Lisbon.



At the time, Defense Minister Azeredo Lopes said it was a "very professional" job.