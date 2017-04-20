Israel: Gaza sisters smuggled explosives labeled medicine

Israeli authorities say two Palestinian sisters from Gaza were caught smuggling explosives hidden in containers labelled as medicine into Israel for use in attacks.

The Shin Bet security agency says the women had entry permits to Israel where one of the sisters receives cancer treatment. It says they were caught on Wednesday.

The agency says the explosives were meant for "terrorist attacks by Hamas" in Israel.

It says the explosives were concealed in containers marked as "medical materials." It's unclear if the women knew they were smuggling explosives.

Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on Gaza after the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power in the coastal strip from forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007.