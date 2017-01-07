Snow, ice to threaten midwestern US before eyeing Northeast

Topic driven playlist



A new round of snow and an icy mix will spread across the midwestern United States early next week before setting its sights on the Northeast.

A piece of the storm that threatens California with excessive flooding this weekend will eject into the Plains on Monday.

Several inches of snow will accumulate from northeastern Montana through North Dakota and into Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. In some of these areas, snow totals could reach half a foot.

The snow may come in two waves over these areas with one batch of snow pushing through on Monday and another on Monday night.





It will not take long for roadways to become snow covered and slick given the extreme nature of the cold in the region the past few days.

The snow will tend to be dry and light in nature which will allow for quick removal from driveways and sidewalks.

As arctic chill eases in part of the region, ice will become a concern.

Around the rim of building warmth, an icy mix can occur from South Dakota to Illinois from Monday to Monday night.

“Cities including Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Chicago, Illinois, may have a mixture of winter weather, including the potential for light ice and snow accumulations,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Kevin Gilmore said.

“While accumulations will generally be light, enough ice could impact travel plans in and around parts of the Midwest,” Gilmore said.

The threat of snow and ice will expand across the Great Lakes and into portions of Pennsylvania and New York on Tuesday.

“Wintry weather will push into the Northeast on Tuesday which will deliver periods of snow for parts of southern New England, including Boston,” Gilmore said.

Farther south, a zone of icy mix could cause travel problems during the Tuesday morning commute from Detroit to Pittsburgh.

“However, conditions should improve by the late morning to afternoon hours with a changeover to rain expected,” Gilmore said.

Precipitation is expected to take the form of rain from New York City southward to Washington, D.C.