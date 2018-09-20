Suspect arrested in Washington, DC jogger's stabbing death, report says

A suspect was reportedly arrested Thursday morning in the seemingly random stabbing death of a female jogger, whose Tuesday evening slaying in a “very safe neighborhood" stunned Washington, D.C. residents.

Police sources told FOX5DC a person was taken into custody in connection with the murder of Wendy K. Martinez. D.C. police scheduled a 10:30 a.m. news conference regarding an update in the case, officials told Fox News.

The 35-year-old woman was jogging in Logan Circle around 8 p.m. Tuesday when an assailant stabbed her in the neck. She stumbled away from the person and into a nearby takeout restaurant, where surveillance video showed Martinez appearing to alert customers to her attacker's location.

Some of those inside the eatery ran out to track down the assailant while others tried to help Martinez, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital, FOX5DC reported.

Police don't believe Martinez knew her attacker. The person reportedly dropped the knife used in the assault at the scene, where it was recovered by investigators.

Warning: Graphic image below.

“It is more likely a random act than anything else, but we’re going to look at all possibilities,” Police Chief Peter Newsham said during a Wednesday news conference, adding patrons at the restaurant "did the best they could" to save Martinez's life.

A blurry surveillance video was released Wednesday showing the person believed to be Martinez’s attacker. The suspect was last seen wearing a mustard-colored shirt, dark-colored pants and sandals with white socks.

Martinez' death came just a week after she announced she was engaged, her family said in a statement to local news outlets.

“We are deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy," Martinez's family said. "Wendy Karina Martinez was the light of our lives. Not only was she an avid runner, but she was a devout Christian, a wonderful friend, and a driven professional. Everything you hope that a daughter and a friend could be. She was also excited to be planning her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Daniel Hincapie. They were engaged just last week.”

Martinez, the chief of staff at FiscalNote, was described as an avid jogger who lived near Logan Circle, a popular D.C. neighborhood Newsham described as “very safe.” Martinez said in a recent interview with thebridgework.com that she liked to unwind from work by running around the city or working out at her favorite local studio.