Man intentionally crashes truck into FOX 4 studios in Dallas, starts 'ranting,' station says

A man intentionally crashed his truck into the side of the studios for FOX 4 in Dallas early Wednesday before jumping out of the vehicle and started "ranting," the station said.

In a Twitter post, FOX 4 said that after crashing the vehicle in the building, the man got out and "started ranting."

"He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way," FOX 4 said. "He left behind a suspicious bag."

Dallas police were investigating to ensure there was nothing dangerous inside the bag, the station reported. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Pictures posted by the television station showed what appeared to be boxes of paper strewn throughout the parking lot, in addition to broken windows and the man in handcuffs.

The station reported that most of the people inside have been evacuated, and that few are continuing to work to "keep the news on air from a secure location."

"Scary moment this morning when a man drove his truck into our building," reporter Shannon Murray said on Twitter. "We evacuated while the bomb squad is investigating."

