Judge dismisses all charges against 3 'extremist Muslim' New Mexico compound suspects

District Judge Emilio Chavez on Wednesday dismissed all of the charges against three of the five defendants arrested in connection to a New Mexico compound linked to “extremist Muslims” because authorities violated the state’s “10-day rule.”

The child abuse charges against Lucas Morton, Subhannah Wahhaj and Hujrah Wahhaj were dropped, while those against fellow defendants, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Jany Leveille, remain.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Leveille were also charged Friday with abuse of a child resulting in the death of a child and conspiracy to commit abuse of a child, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said in a news release.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.