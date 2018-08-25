Mollie Tibbetts' quarterback brother rolls up touchdowns days after sister's body was found

Mollie Tibbetts' younger brother threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third at his high school football season opener just days after his sister's body was found in an Iowa cornfield.

Scott Tibbetts almost didn't play Friday night in Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcolm High's first game of the season, the Des Moines Register reported.

The senior reportedly made the decision to play on Thursday, the day the state medical examiner's office revealed his sister, 20-year-old Mollie, died from "multiple sharp force injuries."

Scott started the game as quarterback in a stadium filled with friends and family members wearing blue ribbons in honor of his sister. He threw two touchdown passes before running for another in the first half of the game.

What appeared to be all the team players wore stickers on their helmets with Mollie's initials, the Register reported.

Mollie's alma mater beat Lisbon High School, 35-24.

Mollie's funeral is scheduled for Sunday in her hometown of Brooklyn, and a "Mass of the Resurrection for Mollie Tibbetts" will be held in the Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcolm High School auditorium, KCRG reported.

Cristhian Rivera, 24, whom immigration officials said was living in the U.S. illegally for four to seven years, was charged with first-degree murder in her death.