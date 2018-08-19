Kentucky parents charged with locking son, 4, in room with urine and feces

A man in woman in Kentucky were charged last week with criminal abuse, unlawful imprisonment and wanton endangerment, after their 4-year-old son was found in “unlivable conditions” — with urine and feces in his room, investigators said.

According to the arrest citation from The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the son of 23-year-old Nickalas Jorgenson and 23-year-old Natasha McBee told deputies and social services that they would lock him in his room for punishment from 15 to 20 minutes.

The boy was forced to use the bathroom on the floor, WKYT reported. He also said he would “yell and scream for his parents to let him out,” the arrest citation stated.

Although the couple told police that the boy would try to knock holes in the floor, the arrest citation said the boy would try to get out of the room when they wouldn’t let him.

Police found the boy covered in dirt and possible feces. The parents told authorities he liked to play with his own feces, and there wasn’t anything wrong with that.

Jorgenson also said he and McBee love their son.

Deputy Hunter Luttrell of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office told CNN: “The windows were boarded. There’s hardly any airflow coming in and out of the room. There was feces and urine inside the room.”

The parents told authorities the boy’s grandmother takes care of him when they go to work, police said. However, the grandmother told investigators she hadn’t seen the boy in a week.