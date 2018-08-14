Philadelphia mom who shelled out cash for lavish prom parties is charged with fraud

A Philadelphia woman who made headlines after she spent $25,000 on a Dubai-themed prom party for her son last year has been charged with Social Security fraud, prosecutors revealed Tuesday.

They said Saudi Shuler, 44, claimed she was disabled while applying for Social Security benefits, yet continued to work, costing the government almost $37,000, Fox 29 reported. She faces six counts of wire fraud, one count of theft of government funds and two counts of Social Security fraud.

Shuler operates a restaurant which has, according to her Instagram account, the "best soul food in the world."

A post shared by Saudia shuler (@countrycookin1) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

"Ms. Shuler suffered from a stroke and a result of that she was in rehab. She was unable to do anything for two-plus years around the same time she was allegedly perpetrating this particular fraud," defense attorney Tariq El-Shabazz told WPVI. "If someone is allegedly participating in and receiving social security benefits, disability benefits indicating they can't work I don't know if they would have a store in their name."

Fox News' attempts to reach Shuler were unsuccessful.

A post shared by Saudia shuler (@countrycookin1) on Jun 6, 2018 at 6:17pm PDT

Shuler first gained notoriety after throwing a $25,000 Dubai-themed prom party for her son last year. The party featured a camel, three tons of sand, exotic cars and three custom outfits for her son.

This year, she threw a "Black Panther"-themed prom send-off with an actual panther for neighborhood kids. She said the cost of the bash reached six figures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.