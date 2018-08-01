Ohio dad rode over young son twice while texting, cops say

A Georgia man apparently was texting when he ran over his 22-month-old son – twice – in his driveway, ultimately killing the boy, police said.

Columbus police Officer Chad Daugherty testified on Tuesday that 24-year-old Trenton Cook waited until his girlfriend’s children went inside to pull into his driveway on May 8. That when he said Cook felt a bump and then another one while reversing.

He discovered that he had run over the toddler, Zakai A. Cook.

Cellphone data showed Cook sent a text while pulling in, Daugherty added. Police said they found no evidence of intent, and public defender Lindsey Brown called it an accident, the Sun Herald reported.

Cook is being charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failing to exercise due care, both misdemeanor charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.